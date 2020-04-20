Local governments are providing tax relief; find out what yours is doing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial hardship for businesses and families, several local governments are looking to provide relief.

No municipality has taken steps that would lessen any tax payments owed, but deadline penalties and interest have been temporarily waived in several cities, counties and towns.

Every local government has a different policy on who is eligible for the relief. Make sure to thoroughly read what your municipality is offering.

Chesapeake

Deadline for fourth quarter personal property, real estate and storm water taxes moved from June 5, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Fees and interest on third quarter real estate taxes (Due March 31) waived if taxpayer applies and meets certain conditions. Email paytax@cityofchesapeake.net to inquire.

Hampton

Due date for the payment of real estate and personal property taxes delayed from June 5, 2020 to Aug. 1, 2020 for taxpayers that prove “financial loss or strain directly attributable to the COVID-19 disaster.” Apply to the city treasurer by May 15 to participate.

Forgivable loans of up to $10,000 for Hampton small businesses to use for rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, marketing and other eligible business expenses incurred during normal operations.

Norfolk

Late payments of meals tax, admissions tax, occupancy tax and transient occupancy tax due in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest until 60 days after their due date.

Late payments of business personal property tax, personal property tax and real estate tax due between March 24, 2020 and August 1, 2020 will not be assessed penalty and interest until August 1, 2020.

Convenience fees for online transactions with the City Treasurer's Office occurring between March 24, 2020 and June 30, 2020 are waived. Taxpayers who pay with a credit card or other electronic payment method will not be charged a fee during this time.

Portsmouth

Deadline for personal property, privately-owned pleasure boat, privately-owned camping trailer and motor home and machinery and tools taxes delayed from June 5, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Late payments of meals, admissions tax, lodging and transient occupancy tax due between April 20, 2020 and June 20, 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest if paid by July 20, 2020.

Virginia Beach

The 5.5 percent meals tax will be waived for May and June .

. Late fees and interest waived for 60 days on meals, admissions and transient occupancy taxes due for the months of April, May and June.

Late fees and interest waived on personal property and real estate taxes until August 1st.

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. If your local government has provided relief and you do not see it listed, please contact us.

