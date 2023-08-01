CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local family that’s been homeless for more than three years is finally climbing out of the affordable housing crisis.

After a year and a half living in the ForKids shelter, Tonya Stokley and her nine children, just received an emergency housing voucher from the City of Norfolk.

Stokley will still have to find a home large enough for the family of 10 and a landlord who will take the voucher, but they are a step closer to moving out of the shelter. It’s a struggle facing a growing number of families in the region.

A trip to the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at ForKids shined a light on the struggle Tuesday morning. The phone rings there non-stop.

When WAVY arrived around 10:45 a.m., they had already taken 97 calls. We overheard one worker ask a caller, “How long have you been sleeping in the car? Three nights? Give me the age and genders of all of your children.”

Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids, which runs the hotline and a shelter for families, explained the problem is high rent and low housing supply.

“There needs to be a lot more work in housing creation,” McCormick said.

She went on to say, “Just a few years ago we opened up this facility with the hope of being able to serve almost three times as many families in our larger shelter, but what we’re seeing is there is just no housing to move them out to.”

Through demolition, she said, including public housing in Norfolk, and renovations throughout the region, we are losing more units than we are creating.

Back at the hotline, we heard a worker telling a caller, “As of right now all of the shelters are full to capacity, so we don’t have any immediate shelter or housing right now.”

What is available McCormick said is not affordable.

“The Hampton Roads cities have among the highest eviction rates, in the country!” she told WAVY.

The hotline is working to help with evictions. Colorful figures depicting families hang from a wall in the call center. They represent families saved from eviction since April 1.

“Our new Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot is working to put people in the courthouses to be able to prevent eviction before it happens,” McCormick said.

It’s also meeting families half way with rent assistance when appropriate, but there’s much more needed than money.

In just half an hour they took 82 calls. They had more than 500 calls the day before… and the phone just keeps ringing.

McCormick said cities can help by rezoning and neighbors can help by supporting the creation of more multiple family housing units.