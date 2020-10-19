List: Additional early voting locations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The General Election is Tuesday, November 3 and in Virginia, voters can request a ballot by mail, vote early in-person or vote in-person on Election Day.

Absentee ballot deadlines

Request: Received by Oct. 23

Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.

Early voting

Sep. 18 – Oct. 31

If you request an absentee ballot, you also have the option of completing it and dropping it off at any drop-off location in your city or county. If you drop off your absentee ballot, it must be returned in the sealed envelopes provided by the Dept. of Elections.

Some localities have added early voting locations in addition to the general registrar’s office. There has been a high turnout of early voters this election, so 10 On Your Side compiled this complete list of satellite locations to help you find one near you, if you are looking to vote before Election Day, in-person.

Chesapeake

Open Times:

Sept. 18 – Oct. 30 M-F 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 24 & 31 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Location 1: Central Library, 298 Cedar Rd.

Location 2: Greenbrier Library, 1214 Volvo Parkway

Location 3: Indian River Library, 2320 Old Greenbrier Rd.

Location 4: Major Hilliard Library, 824 Old George Washington Highway N.

Location 5: Russell Memorial Library, 2808 Taylor Rd.

Location 6: South Norfolk Memorial Library, 801 Poindextor St.

Hampton

Open Times:

Sept. 18 – Oct. 30 M-F 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 24. & 31 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location 1: 101 King’s Way

Newport News

Open Times:

Sept. 22 – Sept. 30 Tuesday, Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 1 – Oct. 30 Monday, Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 24 & 31 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location 1: Fountain Plaza, 700 Town Center Drive

Norfolk

Open Times:

Oct. 12-30 Monday, Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 17 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location 1: Berkley Recreation Center, 121 W. Liberty St.

Location 2: Lambert’s Point Community, 1251 W 42nd St.

Location 3: Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library, 1425 Norchester Ave.

Location 4: Mary D Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W. Ocean View Ave.

Virginia Beach

Open Times:

Oct. 19-31 Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location 1: Bayside Recreation Center, 4500 First Court Rd.

Location 2: Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Dr.

Location 3: Seatack Recreation Center, 141 S. Birdneck Rd.

Location 4: Treasurer’s Office Kempsville, 5340 Fairfield Shopping Center

York County

Open Times:

Sept. 18 – Oct. 30 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 24 & 31 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location 1: Victory Village, 6614 Mooretown Rd., Suite A

Location 2: Washington Square, 5322 Geo. Wash. Mem. Hwy

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists.

See information about Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.

Voter Resources