Lighting the way: Your neighbors inspiring our community

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The middle of our warm Hampton Roads summer shows how much we’ve learned in 2020, and how far we have to go. Lest we forget the stakes in our fight against a world pandemic and a deepening social divide, hope will nourish our minds and hearts when you light the way.

We met some extraordinary neighbors this week, including a child with the soul of a man, engaged in simple commerce to serve single mothers.

A family in Suffolk found gratitude in the face of loss when they brought refreshment to health professionals whose valiant efforts to save their mother weren’t enough against the coronavirus.

A visitor who amassed a giant reward paid it to a young woman waiting tables in Virginia Beach. She shared that $650 with those who work at her side.

We met a Virginia Beach photographer who gave himself to help others get back to work.

And we witnessed homage to a local champion who ruled the racetrack, until it took his life.

Their inspiration illuminates the best of who we are. So when it’s your turn, do not lose heart, but let your light show the way.

