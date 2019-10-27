‘Light the Night Walk’ raises more than four hundred thousand dollars for cancer survivors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – MacArthur Center Green became a gathering point for people to remember, share and support survivors of Leukemia & Lymphoma.

10 on your Side’s Tom Schaad hosted the program Saturday evening.

The walk went through parts of downtown Norfolk and raised more than $400,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society—the most ever in Hampton Roads.

The money raised from the walk last year helped catapult Virginia to raising more than $1 million as a Commonwealth.

The local Leukemia &Lymphoma Society chapter make cures happen by funding research and providing patient’s support.

Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of their mission.

Families received an illuminated lantern to carry along the walk that winds around Waterside Dr. to Granby and back to MacArthur Center Green.

10 on your Side’s Tom Schaad with Tramaine, a musician with the Mosaic Steel Orchestra.

