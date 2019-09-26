LGBT Life Center reports increase in STI and HIV rates; urges people to get tested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – STD and HIV rates in the Hampton Roads area have increased. That’s according to the LGBT Life Center, which offers free testing services in the region.

Stacie Walls, LGBT Life Center CEO, says there is still a stigma surrounding STD and HIV testing and if people don’t get tested and get treated, the numbers will continue to rise.

Walls told WAVY.com, “We are seeing a dramatic increase in STI, positive STI tests and positive HIV tests.”

Last year, about 15% of tests for sexually transmitted infections came back positive. So far this year, that rate is closer to 20%.

Walls said HIV numbers are up, too.

“In 2018, for the total year, we had 28 positive HIV tests out of all of the tests that we did,” said Walls. “In the last five months, we’ve had 34, which is alarming to us, that there are undetected HIV infections out in the community.”

She said there are a number of reasons people don’t get tested. One is cost. That’s why the LGBT Life Center offers free testing and works with people to lower medicine costs.

Walls said, “If you don’t get tested and you have an STI, the treatment costs are much more significant down the road and so that’s why we want people to get treated as soon as they are infected.”

Walls said another reason people don’t get treated is the stigma, which the organization is hoping to change.

“Breaking down stigma, breaking down those barriers to care is a primary part of our organization’s mission,” said Walls. “The stigma associated with having an STI is just unfortunate because its a normal part of having sexual health and sexual activity.”

The numbers, while concerning, help the LGBT Life Center target their outreach services and testing services. Walls also hopes they motivate people to get tested.

She said, “It shows a trend of the health of the community and so we want testing to be part of everyone’s sexual health and so they recognize they should get tested every year.”

The LGBT Life Center shared this information regarding tools to help prevent the spread of STIs and HIV:

Condoms. free at all LGBT Life Center locations, visit lgbtlifecenter.org/testing for hours and location information.

free at all LGBT Life Center locations, visit lgbtlifecenter.org/testing for hours and location information. PrEP. A daily pill that is up to 99% effective at blocking HIV in HIV-negative individuals (and can be prescribed at LGBT Life Center’s clinic. Co-pay assistance is available and in some cases the entire cost is covered).

A daily pill that is up to 99% effective at blocking HIV in HIV-negative individuals (and can be prescribed at LGBT Life Center’s clinic. Co-pay assistance is available and in some cases the entire cost is covered). Treatment as Prevention. HIV-positive individuals on treatment can reduce the amount of virus in their system to a level that is undetectable so that there is effectively no risk of transmission.

HIV-positive individuals on treatment can reduce the amount of virus in their system to a level that is undetectable so that there is effectively no risk of transmission. PEP. A 28-day regimen for HIV-negative individuals that have come into contact with HIV.

A 28-day regimen for HIV-negative individuals that have come into contact with HIV. Dental dams . Available for free at LGBT Life Center.

. Available for free at LGBT Life Center. Female condoms . Free at all LGBT Life Center locations, visit lgbtlifecenter.org/testing for hours and location information.

. Free at all LGBT Life Center locations, visit lgbtlifecenter.org/testing for hours and location information. Sexual Health Education . LGBT Life Center staff members are ready to talk about how HIV and STDs are transmitted (and how they’re not).

. LGBT Life Center staff members are ready to talk about how HIV and STDs are transmitted (and how they’re not). Condom negotiation . LGBT Life Center staff members can help individuals learn techniques to ask their partner(s) to use condoms.

. LGBT Life Center staff members can help individuals learn techniques to ask their partner(s) to use condoms. Clean works. LGBT Life Center supplies kits and education on how to properly clean needles.

You can call them at 757-640-0929 for more information or visit the website at www.lgbtlifecenter.org/testing.