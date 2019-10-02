Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta at Fresh Market recalled after possible contamination

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Freshway Foods, which supplies the Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta at The Fresh Market, issued a recall Tuesday night due to a possible listeria contamination.

In a release, The Fresh Market says the recall includes Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta sold by the pound at the deli case and their pre-packaged Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta. The company says that one of the ingredients in the pasta could possibly contain listeria monocytogenes.

According to The Fresh Market, no illnesses have been reported to date, and no other foods sold at the store are impacted.

They add that any potentially affected product has been removed from the stores and destroyed.

If you purchased the Kale Chicken Caesar Pasta, bring your receipt to any The Fresh Market location for a full refund.

