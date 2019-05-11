‘It’s unacceptable what is going on out here’: Norfolk mobile home park residents without power

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some residents at Central Park Mobile Homes are in a bind, like Taylor Couden who has a power pole on his mobile home, and power cut for an unknown period of time.

“It’s unacceptable what is going on out here … I’m tired of it … we keep calling management and nothing gets done.”

The power pole has been leaning for months, and now two mobile homes have no power and it could be two weeks before the poles are reset.

“We reported that five months ago, and nothings done about it, and I don’t think it’s right … we have no power and I have children in here,” Couden says while pointing to his mobile home that has a generator given to him by YPB LLC. But he was told he had to buy the gas for it.

“I told them that is wrong … I didn’t cause this to happen.”

Juan Lluch also got a generator. Couden got on the phone to the property management to find out where his is. “I am not going to use the money out of my pocket to supply the power to your generator for an issue that your compoany caused.”

10 On Your Side wanted answers too, so we called management.

The person in the management office hung up on us.

At 2 p.m. we found property Manager Marcus Richardson on site, and asked him, can you tell us what you are going to do to hook up generators, so they have power?

“Everything was running right until the electric company does come out to finish the work they’ve been contracted to do,” he said.

Down the street was another mobile home, uninhabitable due to no power.

Yesli Maldonado speaks little English, but says she’s been living in a motel. She real feels bad already, three weeks out of this trailer.

10 On Your Side has been out to Central Park Mobile Homes before, years of issues out here. It’s owned by YPB LLC.

In 2010, there were guilty pleas to misdemeanors for unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

We confronted Richardson again,.

“I’ll be honest with you, I have been instructured not to speak to the news, so I’m going to have to stop there.”

We are told city inspectors will be out here again Monday, and 10 On Your Side will be here too.