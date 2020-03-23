Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
HRT to end ferry service at 9 p.m. starting Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Ferry will end its daily and weekend service days early as the coronavirus spreads.

Beginning Wednesday, all Elizabeth River Ferry services will end at 9 p.m. until further notice.

“It is critically important that all people avoid unnecessary travel during this crisis,” HRT president and CEO William Harrell said. “With proper social distancing and thorough hand washing, we can do our part to help end this terrible pandemic.”

Along with the supended services, HRT officials have tied up the front folding seats of its buses and some seats in light rail trains to create more distance between customers and bus operators. HRT also is asking its bus customers to exit from the rear doors of the buses when they reach their destination.

Although all HRT services are operating on normal service levels at this time, officials warn commuters of “service interruptions” that may arise and said the situation is evolving as they monitor the outbreak.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

