HRT to end ferry service at 9 p.m. starting Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Ferry will end its daily and weekend service days early as the coronavirus spreads.

Beginning Wednesday, all Elizabeth River Ferry services will end at 9 p.m. until further notice.

“It is critically important that all people avoid unnecessary travel during this crisis,” HRT president and CEO William Harrell said. “With proper social distancing and thorough hand washing, we can do our part to help end this terrible pandemic.”

Along with the supended services, HRT officials have tied up the front folding seats of its buses and some seats in light rail trains to create more distance between customers and bus operators. HRT also is asking its bus customers to exit from the rear doors of the buses when they reach their destination.

Although all HRT services are operating on normal service levels at this time, officials warn commuters of “service interruptions” that may arise and said the situation is evolving as they monitor the outbreak.

