HRT suspends Saturday service because of winter weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – For the second week, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has announced a suspension of service due to the forecast.

There will be no bus, light rail, paratransit or ferry service provided on Saturday, January 29. The Customer Service Call Center will also be closed Saturday.

HRT will continue to monitor weather conditions and will announce on Saturday if Sunday’s service will be impacted as well.

“The safety of our customers and personnel is of paramount importance to us,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.

For more information on transit services, visit gohrt.com.