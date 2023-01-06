NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit announced a one-month extension to its OnDemand Service.

The extension comes as a response to a strong demand for HRT’s OnDemand Program. Since it began on July 10, 2022 the program has provided 20,722 trips to 24,144 riders.

The President and CEO of HRT, William E. Harrell said, “It’s exciting to see strong interest in this program”. He added, “We’re hopeful that OnDemand can become a standard transit option for the region, especially in areas that are currently underserved.”

OnDemand is available in select areas of Newport News and Virginia Beach. The program allows customers in the specific zones to request shared rides via a smartphone app from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for $2 per ride. Some programs give residents free rides.

