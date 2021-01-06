HRSD leaders say to ignore incorrectly added billing messages following ransomeware attack

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District say, following their November 2020 ransomware attack, many inconsistencies were reported by customers on their billing statements once operations were back up in December.

On Wednesday, the group shared that following the restoration of operations in December, the billing system incorrectly added “Payment Due Immediately” messages on some bills. In other instances, the bill due dates were not adjusted to take into consideration the delayed billing cycle.

A spokesperson for HRSD says customers whose bills look similar to those described should disregard the messaging and the payment due dates indicated on these bills.

According to that same spokesperson, customers won’t be penalized with late fees or interest for payments made after the due date seen.

Payments for November and December HRSD or HRUBS bills may be made as late as Jan. 31 without penalty.

“We sincerely apologize for the billing issues resulting from the unfortunate ransomware incident that shut our entire billing system down. We’ve increased our call center staff to help answer customers’ concerns. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we resume regular billing operations in the weeks ahead,” says Jay Bernas, HRSD Director of Finance.

For information about available CARES Act Funding for past due utility bills

