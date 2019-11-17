High tide causes flooding in Ghent area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – High tide has caused the Hague to flood the Ghent area of Norfolk Sunday morning.

Viewer photos sent to 10 On Your Side show cars submerged in water due to high tide following the weekend weather.

The high waters follow a storm that’s affecting much of North Carolina’s coast and brought some dangerous winds to Hampton Roads over the weekend.

The Hague, a Y-shaped inlet surrounding parts of the Ghent area in Norfolk, had waters hovering over the curve and into the streets as cars and residents find ways to stay off the water.