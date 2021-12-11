Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating tornadoes across the midwest and southeast

(NEXSTAR) – As you see the images of destruction and death across states like Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, and Tennessee, you may be wondering what you can do to help. Thousands of families will be forced from their homes during the holidays and then begin the long road of repairing or rebuilding their property.

The American Red Cross is already on the ground assisting families affected by the storms. Hundreds of workers and volunteers will be working across the region to provide relief to those in need.

Our station is partnering with the Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds for those impacted by these storms. If you’d like to make a donation, you can follow this link. Online donation amounts begin as low as $10.

While it’s too early to gauge the true impact of this storm, it’s already known that more than 70 people in Kentucky alone perished as the massive system moved through the region late Friday into Saturday morning.

The tornado outbreak destroyed a nursing home in Arkansas, heavily damaged an Amazon distribution center in Illinois and spread its deadly effects into Tennessee and Missouri.

Residents in hard-hit Kentucky could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer, state officials warned Monday.

In Mayfield, one of the hardest hit towns, those who survived faced a high in the 50s and a low below freezing Monday without any utilities.

President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that he was briefed on the situation and pledged the affected states would “have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”