Health officials say blue catfish from Nottoway River contain unsafe levels of mercury

NOTTOWAY RIVER, Va. (WAVY) — Don’t eat more than two meals per month of blue catfish from the Nottoway River, says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Fish tissue sample tests show that mercury levels in the blue catfish from the river are dangerously high if you eat it on a regular basis.

They’ve issued an advisory about eating the fish that includes Southampton County.

While eating any kind of fish is a good source of protein and other nutrients, eating fish with high levels of mercury can cause harm to the nervous system over time, according to VDH.

Officials say you should eat smaller, younger fish within the legal limits or eater fewer or smaller servings of the blue catfish to reduce any potential harmful effects.