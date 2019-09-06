City of Virginia Beach: “Flood water might be poopy water”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane Dorian caused flooding across parts of Hampton Roads and North Carolina Friday. Floodwaters can be dangerous for people and pets.

In addition to being careful driving through it, you also want to be careful before walking through floodwater.

The City of Virginia Beach is reminding residents that stormwater runoff may contain fecal matter and says children and pets should not play in it.

FLOODWATER MIGHT BE POOPY WATER

Stormwater runoff may contain fecal material associated bacteria and viruses. Do not allow children or pets to play in it. The Virginia Dept. of Health offers these tips for being safe around floodwaters: https://t.co/5yLPRuE2rG pic.twitter.com/Y5CC7lQtxU — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 6, 2019

The Virginia Department of Health offers the following precautions to prevent possible illness from floodwaters:

Basic hygiene is critical. Wash your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected before preparing or eating food, after toilet use, after participating in flood cleanup activities and after handling articles contaminated with floodwater or sewage.

Avoid eating or drinking anything that has been contaminated with floodwater.

Do not wade through standing water. If you do, bathe and put on clean clothes as soon as possible. Do not let children or pets play in floodwaters.

Avoid contact with floodwaters if you have open cuts or sores. If you have any open cuts or sores and cannot avoid contact with flood waters, keep them as clean as possible to control infection by washing well with soap. If a wound develops redness, swelling, or drainage, seek immediate medical attention. Residents who sustain lacerations and/or puncture wounds and have not had a tetanus vaccination within the past 10 years require a tetanus booster.

If there is a backflow of sewage into your house, wear rubber boots and waterproof gloves during cleanup. Remove and discard absorbent household materials, such as wall coverings, cloth, rugs, and sheetrock. Clean walls and hard-surfaced floors with soap and water and disinfect with a bleach solution mixed according to the directions found on the bottle. Thoroughly disinfect food contact surfaces (counter tops, refrigerators, tables) and areas where small children play. Wash all linens and clothing in hot water. Air dry larger items in the sun and spray them with a disinfectant. Steam clean all carpeting.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.