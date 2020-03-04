Hampton Roads broadcast icon returns to television news with WAVY News 10 On Your Side

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You know that stunning smile, classic style and compassionate charm — it is iconic. She is a familiar face in Hampton Roads, someone who has been on-air broadcasting stories from the neighborhoods you live in and connecting with the community she’s loved for decades.

Now, Regina Mobley is On Your Side. WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 welcomes Mobley to WAVY News 10 and the most-watched anchor team in Hampton Roads.

“Regina’s passion for our region and telling stories that affect the people who live here is evident the moment you meet her,” said WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “We are thrilled to have her join the WAVY News 10 team. She exemplifies our promise to always be on the viewer’s side and put them first in everything we do.”

Mobley left the anchor desk at another local television station two years ago to pursue a thriving career in real estate. The Norfolk State University grad brings more than 26 years of experience as a news reporter, broadcaster and primary anchor to the station On Your Side.

She is a 2014 inductee of the Virginia Communication Hall of Fame. Mobley also holds two Emmy Awards, two Virginia Associated Press Awards and a Radio/Television News Directors Association Award for her work covering spot news. She is most proud of being one of three news broadcasters from small and mid-sized markets to interview President Barack Obama in 2011. She was also active on Capitol Hill in the coverage of the one-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I am super excited about returning to the airwaves and digital media with the region’s leading news organization,” said Mobley. “Reconnecting with the viewers in my hometown of Hampton Roads is going to be special.”

Mobley will join the WAVY newsroom later this month and will be co-anchoring WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m. and WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m. with Stephanie Harris.

Additionally, Mobley will cover stories on the human condition; a passion she says she cannot wait to dig deep into.

“I will hit the ground running to bring you important stories of how we live, work, and play in the region,” said Mobley.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Regina’s caliber join our already strong team of award-winning anchors and reporters,” said WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 General Manager Carol Ward. “Regina is a polished and smart veteran who speaks from the heart. She will bring her passion, community dedication and classic style to our anchor team.”

Mobley is community driven. She is the creator and telethon host of H.O.P.E. Foundation, a Board of Directors Member of the American Red Cross Mid Atlantic Region and serves on the Hampton Roads Realtors Association Advisory Committee chair.

She looks forward to being part of Team WAVY and the station’s commitment to community in the form of walks, runs, races, music festivals and other events.

To schedule an appearance with Regina at a school near you, visit 10 On Your Side’s speaker’s bureau section on WAVY.com.

