Hampton Roads BBB warns of scams related to COVID-19 pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The country is in a vulnerable state as we continue to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The Better Business Bureau of Hampton Roads is putting out a warning about scammers taking advantage of these vulnerabilities.

The BBB said there are work from home scams to look out for, and adds you should never be asked to pay up to get a job.

Another scam to look out for is fake texts alerting you that someone you’ve been in contact with has coronavirus.

You may also be one of the millions of Americans who received their stimulus checks from the government in the last week or two. The BBB warns scammers could take advantage of that.

“There’s different things with the stimulus checks,” said Jamie Howell, the marketing and communications director for the BBB in Hampton Roads. “Another one would be coming through a text, call or an email saying something about you may qualify for more money give us your information and we’ll check for you.”

Howell said in another stimulus check scam, there’s criminal promises that if you invest your money with a certain agency, you could get more money in return.

When 10 On Your Side asked if our local BBB is overwhelmed with complaints related to COVID-19 scams, Howell said no, but it’s something that can happen.

To report a scam to the BBB, click here.

