Hampton Police investigating robbery on W Queen St.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are asking the public’s help regarding an investigation following a robbery early Sunday morning.

According to reports, authorities got the call for the robbery around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

Initial investigation described a white male entering a business, brandishing a knife, and demanding money, police say.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect reportedly fled on foot towards Salters Creek Rd.

Police described the suspect as a short white male weighing around 250 pounds and wearing a blue hoodie, light blue jeans and a gray scarf over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

