Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Group behind Sesame Street offers resources for parents and kids

10 On Your Side
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 30, 2018 file photo shows Sesame Street character Count von Count at Sesame Workshop’s 16th annual Benefit Gala in New York. The Muppet best known as the Count is joining Elmo, Rosita and her mom, Rosa, in public service announcements airing Monday, March 9, 2020, to encourage parents of young children to make sure they and their children are counted in the 2020 census. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK CITY (NEWS10) – Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, is offering a broad variety of free resources to help children and families during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday they announced their Caring for Each Other initiative.

Related: Virtual entertainment in Hampton Road during coronavirus closure

This brand new content will feature Sesame Street Muppets sharing messages of love and kindness, playful learning activities, and virtual playdates and is launching soon.

The initiative features resources designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety, as well as help with creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy.

SesameStreet.org/caring will be regularly updated to meet the needs of families as the situation evolves.

Sesame Workshop is also creating brand new content on topics like handwashing, how to cough or sneeze properly, and how taking good care of yourself means taking good care of others, which will be available in the U.S. and globally in a wide range of languages and released in the coming weeks.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories