Gloucester Co Sheriff’s Office mourn loss of VPRJ correctional officer

10 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the death of a correctional officer.

In a post on social media, officials from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office shared their thoughts and prayers regarding the passing of Major Angelanette Moore on Thursday.

Major Moore was a correctional officer at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

“Major Moore was an admired and respected member of the VPRJ family,” said a spokesperson. Major Moore was described as 100% dedicated to her work and her presence was that of a strict but always fair professional.

“She genuinely enjoyed her work and, was committed to training and developing her junior officers.”

Officials from both the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail sent their thoughts and prayers to Major Moore’s family as they grieve her loss.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories