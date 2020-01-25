Gloucester Co Sheriff’s Office mourn loss of VPRJ correctional officer

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the death of a correctional officer.

In a post on social media, officials from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office shared their thoughts and prayers regarding the passing of Major Angelanette Moore on Thursday.

Major Moore was a correctional officer at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

“Major Moore was an admired and respected member of the VPRJ family,” said a spokesperson. Major Moore was described as 100% dedicated to her work and her presence was that of a strict but always fair professional.

“She genuinely enjoyed her work and, was committed to training and developing her junior officers.”

Officials from both the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail sent their thoughts and prayers to Major Moore’s family as they grieve her loss.