Give Back Box helps you make donations using old shipping boxes

If you’ve collected a pile of boxes from your online shopping, you can give those boxes a second life for a good cause.

Just fill the empty boxes with gently used clothing or household items you would like to donate, then head over to givebackbox.com where you can print a pre-paid shipping label to send the box to a partner charity. There’s a long list. You can either choose a specific charity or let the site choose it for you.

You can print as many shipping labels as you need and there is no weight limit. The only restricted items are liquids, fragile, hazardous or volatile items, and ammunition.

Give Back Box partnered with various organizations that will receive those boxes, collect your donation and then recycle the boxes.