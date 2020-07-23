Get your shopping list ready. This year’s Virginia sales tax holiday is August 7-9

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up and 10 On Your Side has all the information you need to get the most out of your shopping trip.

The 3-day holiday spans the first full weekend in August this year: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.  Shoppers all over Hampton Roads can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items purchased. You can even take advantage of these deals online.

Look up your current sales tax rate at this link.

What items are eligible?

If you’re going to take advantage of the tax-free weekend for school supplies, consider helping local students in need.

For nearly three decades, WAVY-TV 10’s Operation School Supplies campaign has collected notebooks, paper, pencils, and other supplies that students need for the upcoming school year. Details on this year’s campaign are coming soon.

