Get your shopping list ready. This year’s sales tax holiday is August 2-4

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s sales tax holiday weekend is coming up and we have all the information you need to get the most out of your shopping trip.

The 3-day holiday is the first weekend in August, spanning from Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 this year.  Shoppers all over Hampton Roads can save money by not having to pay sales tax on certain items purchased. You can even take advantage of these deals online.

Look up your current sales tax rate at this link.

What items are eligible?

If you’re going to take advantage of the tax-free weekend for school supplies, consider helping local students in need.

For nearly three decades, WAVY-TV 10’s Operation School Supplies campaign has collected notebooks, paper, pencils, and other supplies that students need for the upcoming school year. Last year, more than 80,000 items were donated for school districts across our region .

Click here to learn more about how you can help.

