Get relief from the heat at cooling centers available across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – City officials are reminding citizens of resources available to help cope with the summer heat.

High temps this week are in the mid-90s with the heat index expected to be potentially dangerous. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy wheeler said it will likely feel between 100 and 110 degrees at times this week and through the weekend.

Hampton

Hampton residents are encouraged to use community centers and libraries to escape the heat and get drinking water.

Representatives from Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings and Provisions (H.E.L.P.) will be out throughout the week in Hampton, providing water and help for the homeless. The non-profit will also keep its day center open and will provide a thermal shelter Thursday through Sunday.

James City County

Citizens and visitors to James City County are encouraged to use the following facilities as cooling centers, during normal operating hours this week.

JCC Recreation Center – 5301 Longhill

Human Services Center – 5249 Olde Towne

Williamsburg Library – 515 Scotland Street

James City County Library – 7770 Croaker Road

Virginia Beach

The city says its residents and visitors can go to any public library, recreation center or shopping mall to cool off.

It is dangerously hot today🌡. Try to stay indoors as much as possible. Be sure to keep hydrated, wear sunscreen, check… Posted by Virginia Beach City Government on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

10 On Your Side is reaching out to other local jurisdictions for their lists of cooling centers.