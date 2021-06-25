Free summer feeding sites for children in Eastern Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While the country is gradually emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity is still a very real problem for some families.

In Eastern Virginia, some school divisions and local groups are stepping up to the plate to ensure children are fed all summer long.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created an interactive map to help you find a convenient location nationwide.

In addition, eligible households will begin receiving P-EBT benefits on June 25, 2021, which will cover the months of October through December. Additional benefits will be issued on July 12, 2021 for the months of January through March and on July 25, 2021 for the months of April through June. Go to this link to find out if your student is eligible.

Here’s a running list of available summer feeding programs in our region.

Regional programs

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is serving free meals after school for children from June 14 to Sept. 4, 2021 at various locations. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the participating sites.

Chesapeake

Starting June 28, Chesapeake Public Schools will be distributing meals at various sites and times.

See below for more information or click here for a Spanish version of the flyer.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools is offering free meals for anyone 18 and younger until Sept. 3.

There are six sites in the city.

See below for more information.

Newport News

The NNPS Child Nutrition Services Department will provide meals-to-go for all students 18 and under this summer. Curbside meals-to-go are available at the following school locations Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.:

Carver Elementary School, 6160 Jefferson Avenue

Charles Elementary School, 701 Menchville Road

Deer Park Elementary School, 11541 Jefferson Avenue

Greenwood Elementary School, 13460 Woodside Lane

Yates Elementary, 73 Maxwell Lane

Newport News Public Schools is also offering mobile meals-to-go service 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Families should look for the familiar yellow bus at the following locations:

Doris Miller Community Center, 2814 Wickham Avenue

Marshall Courts Recreation Center, 3301 Marshall Avenue

Hogan Drive, Commercial Place behind WaWa

Lee’s Mill Community, Corner of Lee’s Mill Drive and Charles Street

Click here for any updates.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) summer meals program is free and open to all children 18 and under. Select locations started serving summer meals on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The summer meals program spans beyond schools to various recreation centers, camps, community centers, and libraries across Norfolk.

No enrollment necessary; simply show up to a feeding site during serving times. Text ‘FOOD’ to 877-877 to find a location near you.

CLICK HERE for complete details, including a list of locations and times.

Portsmouth

Information from the USDA Summer Meals site:

June 14 – Aug. 31, 2021 Bethel Worship Center Church International, 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697 5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Dinner – Grab & Go, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two lunches) and Thursdays (three breakfasts and three lunches)

Bethel Worship Center Church International, 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697 June 21 – Aug. 27, 2021 Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth. 757-967-8361 7:30-8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth. 757-967-8361

Suffolk

Information from the USDA Summer Meals site:

June 21 – Aug. 20, 2021 Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Middle School, 2325 East Washington Street. 757-562-8788 8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Lunch

Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, John F. Kennedy Middle School, 2325 East Washington Street. 757-562-8788 June 18 – June 20, 2021 Youth of America, 107 Division Street, Suffolk, 757-995-3357 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch – Grab & Go, Fridays (three breakfasts and three lunches)

Youth of America, 107 Division Street, Suffolk, 757-995-3357

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) will resume serving Summer Food Service Program meals at no charge to all children at select VBCPS schools, starting on June 28, 2021.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available to children 18 and under, whether they are enrolled in a face-to-face summer program or picking up meals through the drive by/pickup model. Meal pick up service will be provided between 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Thursday. There will be no meal service on Friday. Thursday’s curbside pick-up bag will contain breakfast and lunch meals for Friday – Sunday.

Independence Day Holiday Meal Pick-Up

All schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of 4th of July holiday. Therefore, Thursday, July 1st curbside grab-n-go meal bag will contain breakfast and lunch meals for Friday – Monday.

The following school sites will provide face-to-face summer program feeding and grab-n-go curbside summer meals pick-up service:

Alanton ES

Arrowhead ES

Bayside 6th Grade Campus

Bayside ES

Birdneck ES

Brandon MS

Brookwood ES

College Park ES

Cooke ES

Corp. Landing MS

Diamond Springs ES

Fairfield ES

Floyd E. Kellam HS

Frank W. Cox HS

Hermitage ES

Holland ES

Kempsville Meadows ES

Landstown ES

Linkhorn ES

Luxford ES

Lynnhaven ES

Malibu ES

Parkway ES

Pembroke ES

Pembroke Meadows ES

Point’O View ES

Providence ES

Rosemont ES

Rosemont Forest ES

Shelton Park ES

Tallwood ES

Thalia ES

White Oaks ES

Williams ES

Windsor Woods ES

Woodstock ES

Schools follow CDC and VDH meal safety and social distancing practices/guidelines based on individual school service plans. Meals are bagged and consist of a fully reimbursable breakfast and lunch.

Each site has signage to clearly identify the pick-up location. We will keep you updated should the Food Service Program change.

Find additional Feeding Locations: