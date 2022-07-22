PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Shanita Eure-Lewis told WAVY it plans to create a way for people to donate to help her children, but have not set up anything at this time.

A fraudulent GoFundMe account emerged this week, showing photos of Eure-Lewis. It claimed to be raising money to ‘help stop the violence.’

Eure-Lewis was reported missing from Newport News this week. Her husband, Adrian Lewis, is in custody for first degree murder as law enforcement continues to search for her body.

Her family is using social media to get the word out that they do not have a GoFundMe set up.

10 On Your Side wants to be especially clear about another concern. The person who set up the fraudulent fundraiser claimed to be WAVY weekend morning news anchor Kiahnna Patterson.

Neither WAVY nor Kiahnna have anything to do with creating the fraudulent fundraiser. We have reported the false claim to GoFundMe and have been assured that it is under review. During the review, GoFundMe has deactivated the campaign.

This is a word of warning that not all fundraisers are what they appear.

If you ever see a problem with a GoFundMe fundraiser you want to report, customer services advises that you visit the fundraiser page and scroll to the bottom where you’ll see a flag with a link that says “report fundraiser.”