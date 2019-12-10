For Kids holds coat distribution event Tuesday in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign is going strong.

Because of your generosity, we are halfway to our goal.

A large part of the collections happened within the past two week at partner locations, like Dillard’s, Albano Cleaners, Hampton Roads Honda, First Advantage Credit Union, TPMG, John Brothers Security and Commonwealth Rapid Dry.

Tuesday at For Kids in Suffolk, coats will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a limit of one coat per person. The distribution day comes just in time for the drop in temperatures expected Wednesday.

10 On Your Side is collecting coats at all of our partner locations now until February 9. This year’s highest demand is children’s coats. Please consider buying a new one or donating a gently used one today.

Visit our Coats for Families page for more information.