Food safety during a power outage: When in doubt, throw it out

Thousands of Hampton Roads customers lost power on Monday, April 13, 2020 during severe weather – some for more than a day. WAVY photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather, packing powerful winds, hit the Hampton Roads region Monday morning, knocking out power to thousands. More than day later, some customers still remained in the dark.

The storm hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many families have more food in their fridge and freezer than usual, to avoid frequent trips to the grocery.

A big question during a power outage is what to do to save all that food.

To preserve your food from spoiling, Dominion Energy says you need to refrain from opening freezer and refrigerator doors.

But that only works for so long.

According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage if it is unopened. Your freezer will hold the temperature for two days if it is full and never opened and one day if it is half full.

The U.S. government created a chart to help determine if food is safe to eat.

It shows that all meat, seafood, poultry and dairy should be discarded, but there are a few exceptions.

Remember: Never taste food to determine its safety and you can’t rely on appearance or odor.

Refrigerated Food and Power Outages: When to Save It and When to Throw It Out

Type of FoodHeld above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
Meat, poultry, seafood
Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes		Discard
Thawing meat or poultryDiscard
Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg saladDiscard
Gravy, stuffing, brothDiscard
Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beefDiscard
Pizza with any toppingDiscard
Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”Discard
Canned meats and fish, openedDiscard
Casseroles, soups, stewsDiscard
Cheese
Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso frescoDiscard
Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, RomanoKeep
Processed cheesesKeep
Shredded cheesesDiscard
Low-fat cheesesDiscard
Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)Keep
Dairy
Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milkDiscard
Butter, margarineKeep
Baby formula, openedDiscard
Eggs
Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg productsDiscard
Custards and puddings, quicheDiscard
Fruits
Fresh fruits, cutDiscard
Fresh fruits, uncutKeep
Fruit juices, openedKeep
Canned fruits, openedKeep
Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, datesKeep
Sliced or shredded coconutDiscard
Sauces, Spreads, Jams
Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradishDiscard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
Peanut butterKeep
Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, picklesKeep
Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin saucesKeep
Fish sauces, oyster sauceDiscard
Opened vinegar-based dressingsKeep
Opened creamy-based dressingsDiscard
Spaghetti sauce, openedDiscard
Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillasKeep
Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie doughDiscard
Cooked pasta, rice, potatoesDiscard
Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigretteDiscard
Fresh pastaDiscard
CheesecakeDiscard
Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagelsKeep
Pies and pastry
Cream filled pastriesDiscard
Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quicheDiscard
Fruit piesKeep
Vegetables
Fresh vegetables, cutDiscard
Fresh vegetables, uncutKeep
Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spicesKeep
Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packagedDiscard
Vegetables, cookedDiscard
Tofu, cookedDiscard
Vegetable juice, openedDiscard
Baked potatoesDiscard
Commercial garlic in oilDiscard
Potato saladDiscard
Casseroles, soups, stewsDiscard

For more information, visit the CDC’s website and foodsafety.gov.

