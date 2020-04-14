Food safety during a power outage: When in doubt, throw it out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather, packing powerful winds, hit the Hampton Roads region Monday morning, knocking out power to thousands. More than day later, some customers still remained in the dark.
The storm hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many families have more food in their fridge and freezer than usual, to avoid frequent trips to the grocery.
A big question during a power outage is what to do to save all that food.
To preserve your food from spoiling, Dominion Energy says you need to refrain from opening freezer and refrigerator doors.
But that only works for so long.
According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage if it is unopened. Your freezer will hold the temperature for two days if it is full and never opened and one day if it is half full.
The U.S. government created a chart to help determine if food is safe to eat.
It shows that all meat, seafood, poultry and dairy should be discarded, but there are a few exceptions.
Remember: Never taste food to determine its safety and you can’t rely on appearance or odor.
Refrigerated Food and Power Outages: When to Save It and When to Throw It Out
|Type of Food
|Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours
|Meat, poultry, seafood
|Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;
soy meat substitutes
|Discard
|Thawing meat or poultry
|Discard
|Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad
|Discard
|Gravy, stuffing, broth
|Discard
|Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef
|Discard
|Pizza with any topping
|Discard
|Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated”
|Discard
|Canned meats and fish, opened
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
|Cheese
|Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco
|Discard
|Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
|Keep
|Processed cheeses
|Keep
|Shredded cheeses
|Discard
|Low-fat cheeses
|Discard
|Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar)
|Keep
|Dairy
|Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk
|Discard
|Butter, margarine
|Keep
|Baby formula, opened
|Discard
|Eggs
|Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products
|Discard
|Custards and puddings, quiche
|Discard
|Fruits
|Fresh fruits, cut
|Discard
|Fresh fruits, uncut
|Keep
|Fruit juices, opened
|Keep
|Canned fruits, opened
|Keep
|Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates
|Keep
|Sliced or shredded coconut
|Discard
|Sauces, Spreads, Jams
|Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish
|Discard
(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
|Peanut butter
|Keep
|Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
|Keep
|Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
|Keep
|Fish sauces, oyster sauce
|Discard
|Opened vinegar-based dressings
|Keep
|Opened creamy-based dressings
|Discard
|Spaghetti sauce, opened
|Discard
|Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains
|Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas
|Keep
|Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
|Discard
|Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes
|Discard
|Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
|Discard
|Fresh pasta
|Discard
|Cheesecake
|Discard
|Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels
|Keep
|Pies and pastry
|Cream filled pastries
|Discard
|Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche
|Discard
|Fruit pies
|Keep
|Vegetables
|Fresh vegetables, cut
|Discard
|Fresh vegetables, uncut
|Keep
|Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices
|Keep
|Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged
|Discard
|Vegetables, cooked
|Discard
|Tofu, cooked
|Discard
|Vegetable juice, opened
|Discard
|Baked potatoes
|Discard
|Commercial garlic in oil
|Discard
|Potato salad
|Discard
|Casseroles, soups, stews
|Discard
For more information, visit the CDC’s website and foodsafety.gov.
