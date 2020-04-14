Food safety during a power outage: When in doubt, throw it out

Thousands of Hampton Roads customers lost power on Monday, April 13, 2020 during severe weather – some for more than a day. WAVY photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather, packing powerful winds, hit the Hampton Roads region Monday morning, knocking out power to thousands. More than day later, some customers still remained in the dark.

The storm hit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many families have more food in their fridge and freezer than usual, to avoid frequent trips to the grocery.

A big question during a power outage is what to do to save all that food.

To preserve your food from spoiling, Dominion Energy says you need to refrain from opening freezer and refrigerator doors.

But that only works for so long.

According to the USDA, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage if it is unopened. Your freezer will hold the temperature for two days if it is full and never opened and one day if it is half full.

The U.S. government created a chart to help determine if food is safe to eat.

It shows that all meat, seafood, poultry and dairy should be discarded, but there are a few exceptions.

Remember: Never taste food to determine its safety and you can’t rely on appearance or odor.

Refrigerated Food and Power Outages: When to Save It and When to Throw It Out

Type of Food Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours Meat, poultry, seafood Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;

soy meat substitutes Discard Thawing meat or poultry Discard Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad Discard Gravy, stuffing, broth Discard Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef Discard Pizza with any topping Discard Canned hams labeled “Keep Refrigerated” Discard Canned meats and fish, opened Discard Casseroles, soups, stews Discard Cheese Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco Discard Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano Keep Processed cheeses Keep Shredded cheeses Discard Low-fat cheeses Discard Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar) Keep Dairy Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk Discard Butter, margarine Keep Baby formula, opened Discard Eggs Fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products Discard Custards and puddings, quiche Discard Fruits Fresh fruits, cut Discard Fresh fruits, uncut Keep Fruit juices, opened Keep Canned fruits, opened Keep Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates Keep Sliced or shredded coconut Discard Sauces, Spreads, Jams Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish Discard

(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs) Peanut butter Keep Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles Keep Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces Keep Fish sauces, oyster sauce Discard Opened vinegar-based dressings Keep Opened creamy-based dressings Discard Spaghetti sauce, opened Discard Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas Keep Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough Discard Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes Discard Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette Discard Fresh pasta Discard Cheesecake Discard Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels Keep Pies and pastry Cream filled pastries Discard Pies: custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche Discard Fruit pies Keep Vegetables Fresh vegetables, cut Discard Fresh vegetables, uncut Keep Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices Keep Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged Discard Vegetables, cooked Discard Tofu, cooked Discard Vegetable juice, opened Discard Baked potatoes Discard Commercial garlic in oil Discard Potato salad Discard Casseroles, soups, stews Discard

For more information, visit the CDC’s website and foodsafety.gov.

