DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Food Bank of the Albemarle announced on Friday, Aug. 18 that they will have two new mobile food pantries.

This change came as a way to help serve the increasing need for hunger-relief services on the Outer Banks. The Food Bank is partnering with the Out Banks Family YMCA and the Community Care Clinic of Dare.

“This is an opportunity to bring food and nutrition services to neighbors in places and spaces they already frequent,” said Justine Koksal, director of programs for Food Bank of the Albemarle.

Each of the new Outer Banks mobile food pantries will serve an estimated 75-100 households each month, according to a press release.

“We are excited to partner with the Food Bank of the Albemarle, bringing a mobile food pantry here to the Outer Banks Family YMCA,” said Jamie Koch, executive director for the Outer Banks Family YMCA. “This partnership exemplifies our Y’s dedication to serving our community and positively impacting their health and well-being. With this initiative, we aim to provide nutritious food, and pantry staples to help address the issue of food insecurity in our community.”

The mobile food pantries will serve the residents of Dare County on the following days and times:

Community Care Clinic of Dare 425 Health Center Dr, Nags Head, NC 27959 1st and 3rd Monday of each month from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Outer Banks Family YMCA 3000 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head, NC 27959 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



For additional information on food distributions in Dare County, please visit the Food Bank’s website at www.afoodbank.org or call 252-335-4035.