FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has launched a coronavirus rumor control website.

Among the questions the website addresses are:

“Myth: FEMA has deployed military assets,”

“Myth: I need to stockpile as many groceries and supplies as I can,” and

“Myth: I heard that the government is sending $1,000 checks. How do I sign up?”

Click here to reach the website

More Coronavirus News