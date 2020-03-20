Federal loans of up to $2M available to offset coronavirus damages for Virginia small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s small business owners can apply for federal loans of up to $2 million to offset financial damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has requested assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for the Commonwealth’s small businesses who are suffering economic loss because of COVID-19, according to a news release.

The SBA offers low-interest federal loans through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Small business owners can apply for a loan until Dec. 21, 2020.

Loan interest rates for small businesses are 3.75%. They are 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations. The loans offer repayment plans of up to 30 years to keep payments manageable. Businesses can request up to $2 million to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills, the news release states.

To apply or learn more, visit the SBA website, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or call their customer service line at (800) 659-2995.

