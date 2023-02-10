HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time for the safety seat round-up! For the past 34 years, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) has joined forces with community partners to collect old, used, and potentially unsafe child safety seats for its Child Safety Seat Round-Up program.

This year, DSHR has teamed up with Walmart, AAA Tidewater Virginia, Hoffman Beverage Co., Waste Management of Virginia, and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to encourage everyone to “round-up” old child safety seats and turn them in for a reward throughout the month of February.

The goal of the round-up is to prevent the resale of damaged, unsafe, and potentially dangerous safety seats to unsuspecting parents and caregivers. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, in 2020, 42% of the 755 children killed in vehicle crashes were not properly restrained at the time of the accident.

As an incentive to turn in old safety seats, Walmart is providing a $5 Walmart gift card for each seat turned in (limit 2 rewards per person). Safety seats can be dropped off at select Walmart Supercenters or at any AAA Tidewater Virginia until February 28, 2023.

All collected safety seats will be recycled by Waste Management of Virginia, Inc. Not only will these seats eliminate potential danger, but it will also create a greener community.

Virginia law requires all children under the age of eight be properly restrained in an approved Department of Transportation (DOT) child restraint. All children ages eight through seventeen years of age must be properly restrained in a safety belt in any seat of the vehicle. Likewise, all drivers and passengers of all ages must wear a safety belt on any Virginia highway.

For more information, you can visit the official Drive Safe Hampton Roads website or call 757-498-2562.

Round-Up drop off locations

Walmart Supercenters

2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Road, Chesapeake, 23321

201 Hillcrest Parkway, Chesapeake, 23322

632 Grassfield Parkway, Chesapeake, 23322

1170 North Military Hwy., Norfolk, 23502

7530 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, 23505

1098 Fredrick Blvd., Portsmouth, 23707

6259 College Drive, Suffolk, 23435

546 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, 23451

2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, 23456

1149 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, 23456

657 Phoenix Drive, Virginia Beach, 23452

AAA Tidewater Locations

AAA Tidewater Virginia Corporate Office

5366 Virginia Beach Blvd. Virginia Beach, 23462

Virginia Beach Branch

Landstown Commons Shopping Center

3352 Princess Anne Rd., Ste. 919 Virginia Beach, 23456

Chesapeake

111 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, 23320

Norfolk

Palace Station Shopping Center Ghent 330 W. 22nd Street, Suite 101 Norfolk, 23517

Suffolk Center

3529 Bridge Rd. Suffolk, 23435

Hampton

1520 Aberdeen Rd. Hampton, 23666

Newport News

733 J Clyde Morris Blvd. Newport News, 23601

Williamsburg

6517 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, 23188

Chesapeake Car Care Center

1023 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, 23322

Norfolk Car Care Center

5732 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, 23502

Virginia Beach Car Care Center