HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time for the safety seat round-up! For the past 34 years, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) has joined forces with community partners to collect old, used, and potentially unsafe child safety seats for its Child Safety Seat Round-Up program.
This year, DSHR has teamed up with Walmart, AAA Tidewater Virginia, Hoffman Beverage Co., Waste Management of Virginia, and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to encourage everyone to “round-up” old child safety seats and turn them in for a reward throughout the month of February.
The goal of the round-up is to prevent the resale of damaged, unsafe, and potentially dangerous safety seats to unsuspecting parents and caregivers. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, in 2020, 42% of the 755 children killed in vehicle crashes were not properly restrained at the time of the accident.
As an incentive to turn in old safety seats, Walmart is providing a $5 Walmart gift card for each seat turned in (limit 2 rewards per person). Safety seats can be dropped off at select Walmart Supercenters or at any AAA Tidewater Virginia until February 28, 2023.
All collected safety seats will be recycled by Waste Management of Virginia, Inc. Not only will these seats eliminate potential danger, but it will also create a greener community.
Virginia law requires all children under the age of eight be properly restrained in an approved Department of Transportation (DOT) child restraint. All children ages eight through seventeen years of age must be properly restrained in a safety belt in any seat of the vehicle. Likewise, all drivers and passengers of all ages must wear a safety belt on any Virginia highway.
For more information, you can visit the official Drive Safe Hampton Roads website or call 757-498-2562.
Round-Up drop off locations
Walmart Supercenters
- 2448 Chesapeake Square Ring Road, Chesapeake, 23321
- 201 Hillcrest Parkway, Chesapeake, 23322
- 632 Grassfield Parkway, Chesapeake, 23322
- 1170 North Military Hwy., Norfolk, 23502
- 7530 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, 23505
- 1098 Fredrick Blvd., Portsmouth, 23707
- 6259 College Drive, Suffolk, 23435
- 546 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, 23451
- 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, 23456
- 1149 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, 23456
- 657 Phoenix Drive, Virginia Beach, 23452
AAA Tidewater Locations
AAA Tidewater Virginia Corporate Office
- 5366 Virginia Beach Blvd. Virginia Beach, 23462
Virginia Beach Branch
Landstown Commons Shopping Center
- 3352 Princess Anne Rd., Ste. 919 Virginia Beach, 23456
Chesapeake
- 111 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, 23320
Norfolk
- Palace Station Shopping Center Ghent 330 W. 22nd Street, Suite 101 Norfolk, 23517
Suffolk Center
- 3529 Bridge Rd. Suffolk, 23435
Hampton
- 1520 Aberdeen Rd. Hampton, 23666
Newport News
- 733 J Clyde Morris Blvd. Newport News, 23601
Williamsburg
- 6517 Richmond Rd. Williamsburg, 23188
Chesapeake Car Care Center
- 1023 S. Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, 23322
Norfolk Car Care Center
- 5732 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, 23502
Virginia Beach Car Care Center
- 1424 N. Great Neck Rd. Virginia Beach, VA 23454