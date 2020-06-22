FDA WARNING: These 9 hand sanitizers can be toxic; stop use immediately

SAN FRANICSCO (KRON) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public to avoid using nine different hand sanitizer products that have been found to contain a substance that can be potentially fatal when absorbed through the skin, or ingested.

In a statement, the FDA said hand sanitizer manufactured by EskBiochem SA de CV in Mexico should not be used.

The FDA has listed the following 9 products manufactured by Esk Biochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The FDA says it tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ.

Lavar Gel was found to contain 81% (v/v) methanol and no ethyl alcohol, and CleanCare No Germ contains 28% (v/v) methanol.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said.

FDA identified the products below that are manufactured by Eskbiochem. To keep hands clean, wash with soap & water for at least 20 seconds. If soap & water are not readily available, @CDCgov recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol. pic.twitter.com/xpZ9UZQAsx — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

Those who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should call 911 and seek immediate care.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

If you have any of the mentioned products, stop using them and throw them away immediately.

