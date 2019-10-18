Fatal accident closes SB and NB lanes on Route 17 near Goosley Rd in Yorktown

10 On Your Side
Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fatal, two vehicle accident has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 in Yorktown near Goosley Road early Friday morning.

In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the call for the accident came in at around 9 o’clock in the morning closing all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 on mile maker 67, south of Goosley Rd.

Officials say roads will probably be closed for a couple hours due to the accident and warn motorist to expect delays.

Virginia State Police is currently investigating the accident.

Check on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories