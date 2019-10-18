Fatal accident closes SB and NB lanes on Route 17 near Goosley Rd in Yorktown

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fatal, two vehicle accident has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 in Yorktown near Goosley Road early Friday morning.
In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the call for the accident came in at around 9 o’clock in the morning closing all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 on mile maker 67, south of Goosley Rd.
Officials say roads will probably be closed for a couple hours due to the accident and warn motorist to expect delays.
Virginia State Police is currently investigating the accident.
