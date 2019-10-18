Fatal accident closes SB and NB lanes on Route 17 near Goosley Rd in Yorktown

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fatal, two vehicle accident has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 in Yorktown near Goosley Road early Friday morning.

In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the call for the accident came in at around 9 o’clock in the morning closing all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 17 on mile maker 67, south of Goosley Rd.

Route 17 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED starting at GOOSELY Road

due to a fatal car accident. This will probably be shut down for a couple of hours while Virginia State Police investigates the accident. pic.twitter.com/92FWHBBFXT — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) October 18, 2019

Officials say roads will probably be closed for a couple hours due to the accident and warn motorist to expect delays.

Virginia State Police is currently investigating the accident.

