Family without AC for 10 weeks finally gets it fixed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is finally getting their air conditioning fixed after it broke 10 weeks ago.

Kimberly Elswick reached out to 10 On Your Side after she says there was miscommunication between her warranty company and the business it contracted to fix it.

Elswick says the AC broke on May 5. She immediately called and crews came out a few days later.

Pieces were needed to fix the air handler in her attic, but they were on back order, according to Elswick.

Instead of paying hundreds of dollars she didn’t have, Elswick says she decided to wait for the parts to come in because she didn’t expect it to take this long.

The pregnant mother says she continuously called both companies but couldn’t get answers to when it would be fixed.

With the hottest days of the summer among us, she was concerned not only about her health, but that of her son, who has chronic asthma.

“I’ve put everything I can into this. I’ve tried to reach everyone I can and it seems no one has seemed to care til y’all came out there. I just hope this will be enough of a push,” she said.

And it was.

Shortly after an interview with 10 On Your Side, Elswick got a call saying her air conditioning would be fixed the next day.

“I’m extremely excited and couldn’t be more grateful to 10 On Your Side and everyone who helped with this. I went to bed last night and was able to rest because I wouldn’t have to worry about my son anymore,” she said.