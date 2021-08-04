Family seeking wheelchair accessible van for son after shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The day after Christmas 2020 was different from previous years for most because of a global pandemic.

For 26-year-old Christopher Lewis, it was different for another reason.

“I got shot in the car. I was paralyzed from the waist down,” Lewis said.

It was December 26 when the shooting happened on Rochambeau Drive in York County. Police were able to catch the person responsible, but Lewis’ life was changed forever.

His parents have done the best they can picking up and moving 140-pound Lewis and his 40-pound wheelchair into their sedan.

More than six months after the incident, it’s starting to take a toll on them.

That’s when the family made a choice to turn to 10 On Your Side. They are asking for help finding a wheelchair-accessible van so they can transport Lewis more easily.

