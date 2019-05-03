EVMS offering free skin cancer screening during May

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The sun is shining and the mercury is rising, and with that there is an added risk of skin cancer.

Being that May is melanoma and skin cancer detection and prevention month, doctors want you to get tested.

In fact, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer, making it the most common cancer in the United States.

“If you live in Hampton Roads, it is important that you know about melanoma,” says Dr. Abby Van Voorhees, Professor and Chair of EVMS Dermatology. “This cancer occurs here more frequently than in other parts of the country.”

Fortunately, skin cancer is one of the most preventable forms of the disease.

“It’s a dreadful thing, certainly, we hate to see people develop skin cancers, but certainly here in Hampton Roads many people have spent much of their lives outdoors,” Dr. Abby Van Voorhees.

With early detection and proper treatment, most skin cancers are also curable, and that is the reason why EVMS Dermatology is offering free skin cancer screenings throughout the month of May.

Ann Hupp is hoping Hampton Roads residents take advantage of the free service. She calls herself a “Skin Cancer Prevention Advocate” after her best friend Mary “Diddie” Ossie died from melanoma six years ago.

“She was a wife, and a mother, and a sister, and an aunt,” said Hupp. “She was lovely, and most importantly, she was my best friend and I miss her every day.”

Hupp says the money behind the screenings was raised from her Tacky Sweater 5K run, in honor of her best friend.

Norfolk

Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. – noon

Bon Secours Cancer Institute at DePaul

155 Kingsley Lane

Call 757-889-2273 to schedule your appointment

Tuesday, May 7, 4 – 7 p.m.

EVMS Dermatology

Andrews Hall

721 Fairfax Ave., Suite 200

1.800.SENTARA

Register here

Tuesday, May 21, 5 – 7 p.m.

Sentara Dermatology Specialists

850 Kempsville Road, Suite 100

Register here

Virginia Beach

Tuesday, May 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

EVMS Dermatology @SPAH

Princess Anne

1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr., Suite 208

1.800.SENTARA

Register here

Patients can call to make an appointment. Screenings usually take about 15 minutes.