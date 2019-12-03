Enrollment for VDOT’s 2020 toll relief program is underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Drivers can now apply to receive refunds on Midtown and Downtown Tunnel tolls.

The enrollment period for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 2020 Toll Relief Program began Monday, Dec. 2 and ends Feb. 15, 2020.

Since the program started in 2017, more than $1.3 million in toll relief has been distributed to qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who travel through the tunnels that connect the two cities.

To qualify for toll relief, applicants must:

Live in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

Take eight trips or more through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month

** Proof or residency and income are required as part of the application process.

Once you take eight or more trips in a month with your designated transponder, a 75-cent refund will be credited to your E-ZPass account.

The 2020 Toll Relief Program begins March 1. Learn more about the program and the application process at this link.

The tolls at both the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will increase January 1, 2020. Here are the new rates.