Enrollment for the 2021 Toll Relief Program is now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is now accepting applications for its 2021 Toll Relief Program for the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

The in-person enrollment period is December 1, 2020 through February 13, 2021.

To qualify for the financial help, you must:

Live in Portsmouth or Norfolk. Proof of residency required.

Earn $30,000 or less in a year. Proof of income required.

Have a Virginia E-ZPass account.

Enrollment must be completed in-person at the E-ZPass Customer Service Centers in Norfolk and Portsmouth. There are safety precautions in place because of the pandemic and customers are asked to wear face coverings.

If you are currently receiving toll relief benefits, you must re-enroll in the 2021 program.

The 2021 toll relief benefits begin March 1. Once an applicant is approved for the program, and they record eight or more trips through the Downtown of Midtown Tunnels on their enrolled E-ZPass account in a calendar month, a 75-cent refund will be credited to that account for each trip. There is no limit to the number of discounted trips in a month.

For more information on toll relief, visit www.vdottollrelief.com or call 855-530-5506.