Electric scooters in Hampton Roads: Necessity, novelty or nuisance?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigates electric scooters as two cities in Hampton Roads cities try to figure out if they are a necessity, novelty or nuisance.

In Norfolk, the e-scooter business plan seems to be working better than in Virginia Beach — that has seemingly failed, so far, to figure it out.

Norfolk has struck a franchise agreement with the company behind Lime scooters that also brings in money to city taxpayers.

10 On Your Side spoke with a citizen who uses the Lime scooters in Norfolk. Lorenzo Martin says, “I got the Lime scooter at Harbor Park. Parking is really expensive in Downtown Norfolk, so it’s easier to grab one of these and get myself to work.”

On the other side of the city’s lines, Virginia Beach taxpayers get nothing as Lime and Bird scooters operate at will.

“We need to have a franchise in place with a defined number of these things, with the areas that are permitted, areas that aren’t permitted and work from there,” says Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood. “But right now, it’s kind of the wild west and people run the risk of getting hurt.”

Since e-scooters infiltrated the city, Virginia Beach has created a task force to address the future of them. They’ve also asked citizens to give their input through an online survey.

