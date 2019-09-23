Dry shampoo bottle explodes in woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof

St. Louis, Mo. (WCMH) — A Missouri mother is warning people not to leave aerosol cans in hot cars after one exploded in her daughter’s car.

Christine Debrecht says a can of dry shampoo destroyed the center console of her daughter’s car before flying through the sunroof and landing 50 feet away, KTVI reported.

“We were all shocked we had no idea what happened we thought fell from the sky or something like that,” said Debrecht. “It looked like a tornado hit the inside of the car.”

They finally realized what happened when they found the residue of the dry shampoo can covering everything.

I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or… Posted by Christine Bader Debrecht on Thursday, September 19, 2019

“If that had happened when she gotten in the car after work or gotten in the car to go somewhere, the glass itself would have been devastating.”

Debrecht says her daughter just bought the car three months earlier. She’s just relieved the 19-year-old wasn’t hurt.

“Terribly upset. She looked hard for a car she wanted and could afford and its a real sporty Honda Civic hatchback and she was so thrilled about it, and she’s just heartbroken,” said Debrecht.

Now, she wants others to be aware of what can happen when you leave products under pressure in a hot car.

“I just want moms and kids to know this product they might be carrying could be dangerous and to now keep it in their car,” said Debrecht.