Dose of Clarity: Why Hampton Roads was last in Virginia to start 1b COVID-19 vaccinations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many have reached out to 10 On Your Side, frustrated about the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout specifically in Hampton Roads.

“Everybody else was in 1b, but not Virginia Beach, not Tidewater. I don’t understand why that is,” wrote Lynn Seltzer of Virginia Beach.

Answering her question turned out not to be cut and dry.

It is true that other health districts in Virginia moved into 1b earlier than parts of Hampton Roads; some as early as January 11.

Larry Hill with the Virginia Department of Health explained that there are many factors at play – the size of a health district, staffing, different populations and demographics, and the number of healthcare workers to get through in Phase 1a.

Also keep in mind that every district in Virginia, including Hampton Roads, did start distributing vaccines to 1b before the end of January, and that was ahead of schedule.

If you’re still curious about how the vaccine rollout is going in our region, watch our special report on that very subject on WAVY News 10 Monday at 6 p.m.