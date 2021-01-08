Don’t get Mad Get Madison: VB resident losing patience with traffic signal; city says change is already in the works

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver is losing his patience with a stoplight in Virginia Beach and wants the city to step in and make changes.

The stoplight is on the east side of the Lesner Bridge, along Shore Drive

Berry Robertson said it’s been a concern of his for 10 years.

“I can’t make a left hand turn at the intersection here unless there’s a green arrow and that’s a very short light cycle,” Robertson said.

Barry said the turn could made me safely with a yellow turn light.

If there was a flashing yellow light here that allowed you to turn with no on-coming traffic, that would solve the problem,” he said.

The image below was taken from Drone 10 video, giving you a bird’s eye view of the stoplight Barry is talking about.

You can see a stop signal in the turning lane on the west side of the bridge.

Barry is calling on the city to re-design the stoplight, at the other side of the bridge, so it will also have a blinking yellow light.

“I’ve tried for years now to get the city to put a flashing yellow light here,” he said.

What has Barry heard from the city?

“No answer,” he said.

10 On Your Side reached out the traffic engineering department for the city of Virginia Beach.

Officials said this concern has been discussed at their monthly meetings in the past.

They say the reason a blinking yellow light is not installed on the east side of the bridge yet, is because a construction project is scheduled to start on Shore Drive between North Great Neck Road and Page Avenue next year.

They say the yellow arrow signals will be installed during that project.

It’s expected to be completed by 2023.

