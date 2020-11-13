Don’t Get Mad Get Madison: Portsmouth pothole problems, no more!

PORTSMOUTH, V.a. (WAVY) — For years, a neighborhood street in Portsmouth has been riddled with potholes. One fed up resident decided to call 10 On Your Side’s Traffic Anchor Madison Glassman for help.

The location is Taft Drive and Bunche Blvd. in the Cavalier Manor section of the city.

10 On Your Side first introduced you to Terry Eley back in mid-September when he called WAVY’s Madison Glassman about the pothole problems.

He called back recently with some great news! He said about a month after the original story aired, the city fixed the potholes.

Eley, who visits his mom on Taft Drive, is celebrating because he turned down the street one day to find it was smooth sailing.

“It is smooth,” he said. “Even when I go jogging for three miles, it’s smooth.”

Pothole problems, no more.

Terry has some advice for other Portsmouth drivers who find trouble spots on the road, “If you have concerns about the streets, give the city of Portsmouth and the mayor’s office a call, address your concerns to them first and if that doesn’t work, call Madison on your side.”

Eley said he is thrilled because the city paved a lengthy section of Taft Drive, which he wasn’t expecting.

He said he’s over the moon to know he doesn’t have to worry about causing damage to his car anymore.

If you have any concerns on the roads, traffic troubles, intersection issues, pothole problems: Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison!

