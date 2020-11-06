Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: Chesapeake family pleading for drivers to slow down after two crashes at their home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family is pleading for drivers to slow down after they said someone ended up driving through the fence in their backyard, for the second time.



The family lives in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake on Excalibur Court, off of Deep Creek Blvd.



‘This needs to stop before someone gets hurt or killed:’ that’s the message the Everette family wants to send to speeding drivers.

“The house shook and I was like ‘baby girl, are you okay?’ She was like ‘mommy that wasn’t me,'” said Tashira Everette of the day this incident happened at her home on October 25.

A car crashed through the family’s fence in the backyard.

“What!” Everette said of the moment she saw a car in her backyard. “What the heck?”

For the Everetts, it was like deja vu. This is the second time this has happened to them.

“I couldn’t believe it, like this can’t be happening twice,” she said.

It happened the first time in May of 2019.

“A car hit came through, took out the fence and pushed the trampoline and crushed that and was almost into our garage,” she said.

Thankfully, gloomy weather kept her kids inside that day two weeks ago.

“Rain was absolutely a blessing that day and the time before,” she said.

However, she can’t help but wonder what could’ve been if the forecast shifted.

“It makes you worry and hold your kids closer even in your own backyard and you shouldn’t have to do that,” she said.

That’s why the family is pleading for drivers to step off the lead foot.

“We sit back here on this deck a lot with our neighbors and our friends and we hear tires screeching and we’ll look and pause and say ‘oh good, they didn’t come into our house’ and then it became a joke and then it happened, really.”

She fears if there’s a third time, they may not be as lucky.

“I don’t want anyone to be hurt and that’s the main thing.”

The most recent time this happened, Chesapeake police said they gave the driver two summons; one for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and one for driving without a license.

Police also said they will be increasing patrols in that area.

The City of Chesapeake said they’re contacting the Everettes and will investigate this section of Deep Creek Blvd. to figure out if they need to re-design the roadway or change the speed.

They said they’ll release the findings of the investigation to the family in two weeks.

If you have any concerns on the roads, traffic troubles, intersection issues, pothole problems, 'Don't Get Mad, Get Madison.' Contact 10 On Your Side's Madison Glassman at this link.

