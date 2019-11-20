Donate now: Local food banks gearing up for annual Mayflower Marathon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, a day associated with a delicious holiday meal. But not everyone in Hampton Roads gets that opportunity. For that reason, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore along with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank are asking the community to donate to this year’s Mayflower Marathon.

Tom Weiglein is the Vice President of Programs and Development for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We have quite a few empty racks. So, this just speaks to the fact that we are low on food donations,” said Weiglein. “It’s a challenging time for us right now, so the timing of Mayflower is great because we really need people to come out and show up.”

What started 23 years ago continues today and it is making a difference for thousands of people in Hampton Roads. The Mayflower Marathon is a ’round the clock 57-hour drive, which starts Friday, November 22 and ends on Sunday.

Drop off donations at these locations:

Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

Kroger Marketplace at 1017 University Blvd. in Suffolk.

Coliseum Marketplace at Coliseum Central in Hampton

Kroger at 5007-2 Victory Blvd. in Tabb

Weiglein says monetary donations also go a long way. “We want to make sure people have the opportunity to enjoy the holidays and not have to worry about how to put food on the table this year.”

In our area, there are more than 230,000 people struggling with food insecurity on an annual basis.

“The reality is, it’s a lot of people we wouldn’t necessarily imagine either,” said Weiglein.

Last year, record breaking donations from the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive meant more than 750,000 meals were served across Hampton Roads. That’s 20,000 more than the year before. This year, Weiglein is hoping for something even greater.

“This is bold, but it would be awesome to go over a million meals. We can do it! We can do it, we can do it. This community can do it,” he said, enthusiastically.

Classic Rock 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) and FM99 (WNOR) are hosting the 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive from 5:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. All food and monetary donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations made at the Hampton and Tabb locations benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

To donate to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore: click here.

To donate to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank: click here.