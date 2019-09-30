Dominion Energy helps bring energy efficiency to nearly 200 veterans’ homes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is on a mission to help 100 veterans save money and become more energy efficient.

The program is called “100 homes for 100 Veterans.” 10 On Your side teamed up to get the word out last spring and 171 veterans called into our phone bank.

“When Dominion Energy was advertising it, I think Icalled about 15 or 20 times before I finally got an answer,” said Ron McMillian with his wife, Cheryl.

Persistence is now paying off for the McMillans — literally.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris went with Dominion to the McMillan home.

Monday morning she will show you the energy saving changes made to the McMillan home, and how you can save money on your bill too. Watch on WAVY News 10 Today.