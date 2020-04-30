Dominion customers can expect to see their electric bills drop in May

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy customers can except to see their bill decrease in May.

Customers will see their electric bill drop by about $6 beginning May 1, the company said.

The reduction is due to a drop in the cost of fuel for power stations. Dominion has reportedly worked to make its energy services more affordable — and more environmentally friendly — by using combined cycle power stations and by expanding its renewable energy projects.

Dominion is not disconnecting power services for people who have not paid their energy bills during the coronavirus pandemic; however, the company encourages people to pay their bills as normal to avoid a larger balance later.

Having trouble paying your power bill?

Visit Dominion’s website or call (866) 366-4357 to discuss payment plan options. Dominion offers both short extensions and long-term payment plans.

Call 211 Virginia or visit the agency’s website to be connected to resources, including energy assistance and access to childcare and housing assistance.

. Contact Dominion about its EnergyShare Program. This is a last resort energy assistance program for those facing financial hardship.

