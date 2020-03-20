Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Live Now
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper coronavirus press conference

DOJ: Coronavirus Fraud Task Force formed to protect Virginians from scammers

10 On Your Side
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Newport News Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — Federal and state law enforcement agencies have formed the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force to investigate scams during the pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

The task force will involve the assistant United States attorneys from the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the FBI and Virginia State Police.

They will review and investigate cases of fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

  • Treatment scams
  • Supply scams
  • Provider scams
  • Charity scams
  • Phishing scams
  • App scams
  • Investment scams
  • Price gouging scams

“Fraudsters are already attempting to use the coronavirus pandemic to scam vulnerable victims,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger wrote in a news release.

The FBI also released helpful tips for Virginians trying to avoid fraud:

  • Do not open attachments or click links from unrecognized email senders
  • Verify information is being shared by a legitimate source
  • Do not share personal information online

Report COVID-19 fraud here.

More Coronavirus News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories